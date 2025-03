Steps to a Cure

Join Chloe and Slater at Steps to a Cure hosted by Touched by Type 1 at Lake Eola on March 8th beginning at 8am! Come walk united with our community to elevate awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raise funds to find a cure, and inspire those with Type 1 Diabetes to thrive! Steps to a Cure is a fun-filled morning complete with a walk, vendors, games, food, and fin for the whole family!

For registration and event info, click here.

