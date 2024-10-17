Join Chloe on October 27th at The Green Parrot in Casselberry

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Chloe and the K crew on Sunday, October 27th at The Green Parrot in Casselberry from 12:30p-2:30p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to Country Bay Music Festival in Miami November 9th-10th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay take on Carolina at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

The Green Parrot is located at 280 FL-436, Casselberry, FL 32707.

©2024 Cox Media Group