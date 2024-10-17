Join Chloe on October 27th at The Green Parrot in Casselberry

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Chloe and the K crew on Sunday, October 27th at The Green Parrot in Casselberry from 12:30p-2:30p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to Country Bay Music Festival in Miami November 9th-10th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay take on Carolina at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

The Green Parrot is located at 280 FL-436, Casselberry, FL 32707.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!