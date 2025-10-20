Join Chloe on November 6th at Mullets Sports Bar in Clermont

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Chloe and the K crew on Thursday, November 6th at Mullets Sports Bar in Clermont from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party!

Come join us for Bud Light specials, plus you could score a pair of tickets to see Niko Moon at House of Blues on November 15th! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch Tampa Bay take on Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on December 28th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

Mullets Sports Bar is located at 736 W Montrose St, Clermont, FL 34711.

©2025 Cox Media Group