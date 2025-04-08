Join Chloe at Derby Day 4 Autism on May 3rd

Derby Day 4 Autism

Join K92.3′s Chloe for the 18th Annual Derby Day 4 Autism on May 3rd at John Euliano Park at UCF with unlimited food and drinks, a live auction, raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle, winner’s circle, music by DJ Gonzo, dancing, and much more. The party is open to adults 21 and older – so bring your best Derby fashions and join the fun beginning at 3:30p!

Derby Day is Orlando’s Premier Kentucky Derby Event benefiting Central Florida families affected by Autism and Related Disabilities. For 18 years, Loyal Source, an Orlando-based government services organization, has been the presenting sponsor of the two-day event that includes a golf tournament on May 2, 2025 and a Kentucky Derby Watch Party on May 3rd.

The two days of events and fun are the largest annual fundraiser for the Orlando-based, PALS organization -- the supporting nonprofit of the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) -- and currently offers services and support to more than 24,000 Central Florida families raising an individual with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

1 out of 36 children born today is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASD is now more common than childhood cancer and diabetes. It is likely that you know someone with autism or know someone who has a family member with ASD.

For event and ticket info, click here.





