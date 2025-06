Join Chloe at the Daytona Tortugas “Bark in the Park” Game This Saturday

Daytona Tortugas Bark in the Park

Chloe and her dog Millie are throwing out the first pitch at the Daytona Tortugas game on Saturday, June 28th!

It’s Bark in the Park Night which means you can bring your furry friends to the ballpark for a doggone good time! With a $3 Pup Pass, your pup gets access to a night full of dog-friendly activities, treats, and the chance to enjoy the game by your side.

To purchase tickets, click here.

