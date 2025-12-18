Join Chloe at the 17th Annual Home & Garden Show - January 9th

Home and Garden Show Orlando

The 17th Annual Home & Garden Show returns January 9–11 in the North Concourse, and admission is free all weekend courtesy of Spa Manufacturers. Explore hundreds of booths featuring local experts in kitchens, baths, outdoor living, pools, solar, and more, all in one place. Enjoy live cooking demonstrations throughout the show, plus fly fishing experts sharing tips tailored to Florida’s fishing waters. Don’t miss the huge plant sales with cacti, palms, orchids, vegetables, and more. Be sure to register online for free classes, including herb gardening, cupcake decorating, and kids’ cooking classes.

Join Chloe and the K92.3 Promo Crew at the K92.3 table on January 9th from 4–6 PM and enter for your chance to win a complimentary stay at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

