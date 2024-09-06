Join Obie this Thursday at The Station Bar & Grub in Sanford

Bud Light NFL Watch Party

Join Obie and the K crew this Thursday, September 12th at The Station Bar & Grub in Sanford from 8p-10p for our Bud Light NFL Watch Party as Buffalo takes on Miami!

Come join us for Bud Light specials including $10 pitchers and $12 buckets. Plus, you could score a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on September 21st! In addition, you can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to catch the Tampa Bay take on Carolina at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on December 29th! Must be 21+ to enter. See you there!

The Station Bar & Grub is located at 109 S Palmetto Ave, Sanford, FL 32771.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!