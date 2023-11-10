Jingle Jam Weekend of Winning

Jingle Jam Lineup

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/10-11/12) and enter them below for your opportunity to win two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin.

Tickets are on-sale now. So, guarantee your tickets by purchasing here today.

 


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/10/23-11/12/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on 12/1/23. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

