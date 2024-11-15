Jingle Jam weekend of winning

2024 Jingle Jam Lineup

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 and we’re hooking you up!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (11/15-11/17) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam courtesy of The Salvation Army of Orange and Osceola Counties!

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with food trucks, refreshments and ice cold beer for the most fun Sunday Funday in Central Florida!

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/15/24-11/17/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

