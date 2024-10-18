Jingle Jam weekend of winning

Jingle Jam

Are you ready, K Nation? K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 and we’re hooking you up!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (10/18-10/20) and enter them below for your shot to score a 4-pack of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam!

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with food trucks, refreshments and ice cold beer for the most fun Sunday Funday in Central Florida!

You can grab your tickets now in the presale. VIP and GA tickets are available for purchase. CLICK HERE and type in the presale code KNATION when checking out. Presale ends on Monday, October 21st at 8:24am.

Don’t miss the Jingle Jam artist line-up reveal this Monday (10/21) morning at 8:25am with Obie, Chloe & Slater. This holiday season is going to be very merry!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/18/24-10/20/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $180. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

