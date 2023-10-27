Jingle Jam FAQ’s

What does a VIP ticket include?

VIP ticket includes access to private VIP area, private bar & bathroom, plus prime viewing of the stage under the Amphitheater! Please note the Amphitheater will be open seating for VIP ticket holders only.

Is parking free for Jingle Jam?

Yes!

Is the event all acoustic, just like All Star Jam?

Yes!

Is the event rain or shine?

Yes!

What is allowed?

Small lawn chairs, blankets, handheld cameras are permitted. Please consider that if you bring a small lawn chair, there may be guests around you that will be standing.

What is NOT allowed?

Inflatable couches, outside food and beverage, coolers, glass containers, weapons, drugs, illegal substances, video cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, drones, laser pointers, large chains, spiked jewelry, laptops, flashlights, wagons

What is the bag policy?

Bags, purses, backpacks will be subject to search.

Will there be food onsite?

Yes! We’ll have a variety of food trucks available.

Can I bring my pet?

While we do love our furry friends, they need to stay home (however, service animals ARE permitted).

Is ADA seating available?

Yes. If you need assistance, please contact joshua.egolf@cmg.com.

Do I need a ticket for my child?

Kids under 10 are free in the GA lawn area only. ALL guests in VIP will need a ticket regardless of age.

What if I still have questions?

Email joshua.egolf@cmg.com.

