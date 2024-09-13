Jelly Roll VIP experience weekend of winning

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is coming to Orlando and K92.3 is hooking you up! He’ll perform at the Kia Center on September 17th along with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay for The Beautifully Broken Tour.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/13-9/15) and enter them below for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show, plus a pre-show VIP experience including a tour poster signed by Jelly Roll, photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, hors d’oeuvres and more!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/13/24-9/15/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Jelly Roll in concert on 9/17/24 at the Kia Center, plus a pre-show VIP experience (does not include meet & greet with Jelly Roll) including a tour poster signed by Jelly Roll, photo opportunity in front of the VIP backdrop, hors d’oeuvres and more. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

