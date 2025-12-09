Jay Has Your Tickets to See Nate Smith Live on 4/9/26 at the House of Blues

K92.3 welcomes Nate Smith to the House of Blues on April 9th, 2026!

You could win tickets this week (12/9-12/12) at 11am with Jay. Plus, enter below for another chance to win.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday. December 12th at 10am. Click here for tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On air contest: 12/9/25-12/12/25. Web Contest: 12/9/25-3/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, (1) listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller or (2) complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners may be selected on-air and one (1) on-line. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Nate Smith at House of Blues on April 9th, 2026. ARV = $70. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

