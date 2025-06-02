Jay Has Your Shot at Winning Post Malone + Jelly Roll Tickets

Post Malone

It’s almost time for THE BIG ASS Stadium Tour!

Post Malone with Jelly Roll will take the stage Camping World Stadium on June 10th, and you could score tickets to see them live!

Listen to Jay this week (6/2-6/6) at 11am for your chance to win two tickets to the show. When you hear the cue to call, be the correct caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win your way in from K92.3!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/2/25-6/6/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen for cue to call and be designated caller at 1-844-254-9232. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to Post Malone concert on 6/10/25 at Camping World Stadium. ARV = $290. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

