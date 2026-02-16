Jay Has Your Chance to Win Tickets to See Brantley Gilbert All Week Long

Brantley Gilbert is performing at the Florida Strawberry Festival on Wednesday, March 4th, 2026, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!
Listen this week (2/16-2/20) with Jay inside the 11am hour, for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show!
Can’t wait to win? For ticket info, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/16/26-2/20/26. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: two tickets to see Brantley Gilbert at the Florida Strawberry Festival on March 4th, 2026. ARV = $152. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
©2025 Cox Media Group