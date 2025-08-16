Island H2O Water Park Tickets Up For Grabs

Island H2O Water Park

You could score four tickets to Island H2O Water Park courtesy of K92.3!

Listen this week (8/18-8/22) at 11a or get chosen to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000. The daily participant will receive four tickets to Island H2O Water Park!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/18/25-8/22/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller, be chosen to play $1,000 Minute, or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $239.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!