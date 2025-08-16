Island H2O Water Park Tickets Up For Grabs

Island H2O Water Park

You could score four tickets to Island H2O Water Park courtesy of K92.3!

Listen this week (8/18-8/22) at 11a or get chosen to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another way to win.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000. The daily participant will receive four tickets to Island H2O Water Park!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/18/25-8/22/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller, be chosen to play $1,000 Minute, or complete the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Island H2O Water Park. ARV = $239.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group