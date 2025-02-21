How you could win tickets to the Central Florida Fair

The Central Florida Fair returns to Orlando for its 113th year February 27th - March 9th! Enjoy rides, games, food, live music and entertainment, animals, livestock exhibitions, competitive exhibits and so much more! Celebrate the community and make lifelong memories with your family and friends.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (2/24-2/28), if you get the call to play the game, you’ll automatically four tickets and ride bands to Central Florida Fair!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/24/25-2/28/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One four pack of tickets and ride bands to the Central Florida Fair. ARV = $115. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

