How to Win Tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore our decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of our immersive family Spooktacular Festivities, including the harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 2nd.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (9/8-9/12), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular!

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

$1,000 Minute - Fairwinds Credit Union

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/8/25-9/12/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

