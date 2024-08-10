How to win tickets to Disney on Ice presents Let’s Dance!

Disney on Ice presents Let's Dance! (Disney on Ice /Disney on Ice)

Mickey and his pals are rocking the DJ table at Disney On Ice and you’re on the guest list! Feel the electric atmosphere as they remix favorite Disney tunes into colorful worlds. Get ready to turn up the fun at Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! happening at the Kia Center August 30th-September 1st.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (8/12-8/16), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! at Kia Center on August 30th at 7:30pm!

Wish upon a star with Asha as she and Valentino save the Kingdom of Rosas from King Magnifico. Roar with delight as Simba, Timon and Pumbaa step into the spotlight. Groove to ocean beats with Ariel and friends, harmonize with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, and sway to the rhythm of the waves with Moana and Maui. And the party really goes off the charts when guest DJ Stitch takes control.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 8/12/24-8/16/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Disney On Ice presents Let’s Dance! at Kia Center on August 30th at 7:30pm. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group