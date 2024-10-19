How to win SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream tickets

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns at Seaworld Orlando! Brace yourself for an even more chilling experience with more to SEA than years before- 4 All-New horror-filled houses (5 total), 7 Scare Zones (3 all new), plus New Interactive Bars, your Favorite Terrifying Shows, and course, coasters in the dark. The only things missing are places to hide. Howl-O-Scream, Now at SeaWorld Orlando select nights Now through November 2nd. The terror is waiting for you.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (10/21-10/25), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream!

Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/21/24-10/25/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $269.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

