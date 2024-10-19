How to win SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream tickets

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

Howl-O-Scream returns at Seaworld Orlando! Brace yourself for an even more chilling experience with more to SEA than years before- 4 All-New horror-filled houses (5 total), 7 Scare Zones (3 all new), plus New Interactive Bars, your Favorite Terrifying Shows, and course, coasters in the dark. The only things missing are places to hide. Howl-O-Scream, Now at SeaWorld Orlando select nights Now through November 2nd. The terror is waiting for you.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (10/21-10/25), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to SeaWorld’s Howl-O-Scream!

Get your tickets now at HowlOScreamOrlando.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/21/24-10/25/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to SeaWorld Orlando. ARV = $269.98. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!