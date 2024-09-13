How to win Parker McCollum tickets

Parker McCollum

Platinum-selling Country music star Parker McCollum is bringing his Burn It Down tour to Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, September 21st along with Chayce Beckham and Ashley Cooke!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (9/16-9/20), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on September 21st!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 9/16/24-9/20/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Parker McCollum at Addition Financial Arena on 9/21/24. ARV = $56. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

