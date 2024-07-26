How to win Monster Jam tickets

Monster Jam

Enjoy big-time family fun at Monster Jam on August 3rd & 4th at Kia Center, where the world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (7/29-8/2), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam on Saturday, August 3rd at 7pm! You can also listen with Jay (7/29-8/2) at 11a or enter below for another way to win.

You’ll be close to the action as the world’s most popular trucks like Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon® and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. Make memories to last a lifetime. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Online: 7/26/24-8/1/24. On-Air: 7/29/24-8/2/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, (1) complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute, (2) listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller, or (3) complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam at Kia Center on August 3, 2024 at 7pm. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

