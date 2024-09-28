How to win Larry the Cable Guy tickets

Larry the Cable Guy

Comedian and actor Larry the Cable guy is coming to Orlando and K92.3 has your way in for free!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (9/30-10/4), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on March 8th, 2025!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/30/24-10/4/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on March 8, 2025. ARV = $94. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group