How to win K92.3 All Star Jam tickets

K92.3's All Star Jam

We can’t wait to party with you at K92.3′s All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com. We’re headed back to the Addition Financial Arena for a night of incredible country music on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 with performances by Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Corey Kent, Tucker Wetmore, Anne Wilson, Zach Top and The Frontmen featuring Richie McDonald (Lonestar), Tim Rushlow (Little Texas) and Larry Stewart (Restless Heart).

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (7/22-7/26), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam!

Can’t wait to win? Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to claim your seats!

Come celebrate 29 years of performances by some of the biggest artists in country music. We’ll see you at K92.3′s All Star Jam!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/22/24-7/26/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam on 8/18/24 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

