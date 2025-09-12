How to Win Hardy Tickets with Obie, Chloe & Slater

HARDY

HARDY is bringing his tour to Tampa, and K92.3 is hooking you up with free tickets!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (9/15-9/19), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see HARDY at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 19th! You can also listen with Jay at 11a for another way to win!

For ticket info, click here.

Sponsored by FAIRWINDS Credit Union. Financial Freedom happens here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/15/25-9/19/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see HARDY at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on 9/19/25. ARV = $103.53. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

