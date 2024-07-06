How To Win Gatorland Tickets

Gatorland

Get ready for down-home family fun at “The Alligator Capital of the World®” – Gatorland! There isn’t a better place to see alligators and crocodiles of all sizes, from babies, also known as grunts, to the 14-foot monsters that call our Breeding Marsh home. Their free-flight aviary, petting zoo, one-of-a-kind animal shows, thrilling Screamin’ Gator Zip Line and new Stompin’ Gator Off-Road Adventure ensure your day will be chock-full of fun, smiles, and special memories!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (7/8-7/12), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Gatorland and passes to experience the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/8/24-7/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zipline. ARV = $199.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

