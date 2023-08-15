How To Win a Free Case of Michelob Ultra

Free Beer Friday - Michelob Ultra

It’s Free Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Discount Liquor in Sanford. Enter below for your opportunity to get hooked up with a free case of Michelob Ultra. We’ll draw a winner every Friday at 5pm!

And check out the incredible deal of the week at B&B Discount Liquor. Get a 24 pack of Kona Seltzer variety pack for $9.99!  B&B Discount Liquor is back at a new location, 3820 South Orlando Drive in Sanford.

Must be 21 or older to register. Please drink responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/15/23-12/29/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected on Friday each week. Odds vary. Prize: One case of Michelob Ultra. ARV = $25.99. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!