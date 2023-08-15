How To Win a Free Case of Michelob Ultra

Free Beer Friday - Michelob Ultra

It’s Free Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Discount Liquor in Sanford. Enter below for your opportunity to get hooked up with a free case of Michelob Ultra. We’ll draw a winner every Friday at 5pm!

And check out the incredible deal of the week at B&B Discount Liquor. Get a 24 pack of Kona Seltzer variety pack for $9.99! B&B Discount Liquor is back at a new location, 3820 South Orlando Drive in Sanford.

Must be 21 or older to register. Please drink responsibly.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/15/23-12/29/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected on Friday each week. Odds vary. Prize: One case of Michelob Ultra. ARV = $25.99. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.K923Orlando.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando , 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group