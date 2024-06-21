How To Win Dan + Shay Tickets

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay’s Heartbreak On The Map Summer Tour with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe is heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23rd and we’re hooking K Nation up!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (6/24-6/28), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Dan + Shay!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/20/24-3/31/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Dan + Shay at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23, 2024. ARV = $82.60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

