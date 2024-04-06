How to Win Country Thunder Tickets

Country Thunder

The highly anticipated 3-day lineup for Country Thunder 2024 has been released!

Join K92.3 for headliners Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th and Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen! Plus, stay tuned for a BIG announcement as we’ll reveal the final headliner in coming weeks. Get ready to experience the magic of Country Thunder like never before!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (4/8-4/12), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of 3-day tickets to Country Thunder! You can also tune in this week (4/8-4/12) at 5p for your shot to win!

Tickets are on-sale now at countrythunder.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24-4/12/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form here and get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $450. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

