How To Win Brooks & Dunn Tickets

Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn are heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th for their Reboot 2024 Tour and you could see them live courtesy of K92.3!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (4/29-5/3), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn!

Click here to purchase tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/29/24-5/3/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th, 2024. ARV = $114. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

