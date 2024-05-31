How to Win Brett Young Tickets

Brett Young

Brett Young is performing live in concert at Cocoa Riverfront Park on June 27th and you could win your way in for free courtesy of K92.3!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (6/3-6/7), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Brett Young!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/3/24-6/7/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Brett Young at Cocoa Riverfront Park on June 27, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group