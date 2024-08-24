How to win Ashley Cooke tickets

Ashley Cooke

Obie, Chloe, and Slater want to hook you up with a pair of tickets to see Ashley Cooke at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on Saturday, February 1st, 2025!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (8/26-8/30), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Ashley Cooke live in concert!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/26/24-8/30/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Ashley Cooke at Tuffy’s Music Box in Sanford on February 1, 2025. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!