How to win a $75 Splitsville gift certificate

Right in the middle of all the Disney Springs fun, could be the highlight of your visit – 50,000 square feet of bowling, billiards, bars and live entertainment. Bring your crew or book a private party to dine, dance, drink and bowl at Splitsville Luxury Lanes!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.

This week (3/10-3/14), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a $75 gift certificate to Splitsville Luxury Lanes!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/10/25-3/14/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: $75 gift certificate to Splitsville Luxury Lanes. Terms and conditions on the gift certificate may apply. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

