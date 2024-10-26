How to win a $75 Homecomin’ Kitchen gift certificate

HOMECOMIN' KITCHEN

Homecomin’ is a Walt Disney World restaurant paying homage to Florida’s rich agricultural heritage by highlighting local ingredients and farm-to-table cuisine.

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (10/28-11/1), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a $75 gift certificate to Homecomin’ Kitchen!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/28/24-11/1/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: $75 Homecomin’ Kitchen gift certificate. ARV = $75. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WMMO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group