How To Receive Crayola Experience Tickets at the City of Altamonte Springs’ Red, Hot & Boom

Crayola Experience

Bring the family to celebrate America’s 250 at the City of Altamonte Springs’ Red, Hot & Boom with Chris Lane live on Friday, July 3rd at Crane’s Roost Park! The event is free, and the fun starts at 5pm. For more info., click here.

The first 25 attendees to visit the K92.3 tent will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction. Come experience a full day of family fun at Crayola Experience.

Limited to one pair per adult, while supplies last.

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