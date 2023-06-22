Honky Tonk Night at Ole Red on Saturday, July 1st

Ole Red Honky-Tonk Nights

Join Slater and the K crew on Saturday, July 1st for Honky Tonk Night at Ole Red from 9pm-11pm! Enjoy free organized line dancing, plus live music by some of Orlando’s best up and coming country artists performing classic hits!

Stop by the K92.3 table and enter for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see Willie Nelson at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on October 7th, plus other giveaways while supplies last! Just show up. You’re gonna love what happens next.





