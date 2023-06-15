Honky Tonk Night at Ole Red on Friday, June 16th

Ole Red Honky-Tonk Nights

Join Melissa and the K crew on Friday, June 16th for Honky Tonk Night at Ole Red from 9pm-11pm! Enjoy free organized line dancing, plus live music by some of Orlando’s best up and coming country artists performing classic hits! Stop by the K92.3 table and enter for your opportunity to win dinner and a reserved table for four at Ole Red on Tuesday, June 20th for a live performance by Frank Ray plus a meet & greet!

To purchase tickets to see Frank Ray at Ole Red on June 20th, click here.





