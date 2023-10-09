It’s Back! Details Here On How You Can Donate For ‘Tower Of Toys’

Tower of Toys





Over the past five years, the Central Florida community has donated over 100,000 toys for K92.3′s Tower of Toys! This year, Slater returns to the iconic clock tower at Winter Garden Village to collect even more toys! He’ll crawl inside and up the tower on Friday, December 2nd at 3pm and hang-out there for awhile broadcasting live! Stop by over the weekend to donate new, unwrapped toys to support two very worthwhile organizations just in time for the holiday season!

K92.3′s Tower of Toys benefits Ronald McDonald’s House Charities of Central Florida and Nathaniel’s Hope. Click here for Nathaniel’s Hope suggested toy list. All the toys collected will be loaded onto a semi-truck and delivered directly to the doorsteps of these organizations and then in the hands of children who need it the most!

Special highlights include:

-Special acoustic performance by Neon Union at 12pm on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.

-Starting on Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm, the first 100 listeners to stop by with a toy donation will receive one pair of GA tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam. Limited to one pair per adult with a new, unwrapped toy donation and while supplies last.

-Starting at 9a on Sunday, December 4th, you will receive one pair of Crayola Experience tickets for a donation of new, unwrapped toys. Limited to one pair per adult with a toy donation, while supplies last.

-Enter for your opportunity to win four tickets to SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration!

-Enter for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to K92.’3′s Jingle Jam!

Stop by K92.3′s Tower of Toys to drop off your donation and finish your holiday shopping all in one trip! With more than 80 retailers and restaurants, Winter Garden Village has something for everyone. Visit wintergardenvillage.com for store hours and details.

We’d love see you at the tower as this holiday season kicks off and shines bright thanks to you!

Happy Holidays from K92.3!





