HARDY Weekend of Winning

HARDY

HARDY is going on tour, and you could score tickets all weekend long!

Listen for the keywords this Valentine’s Day weekend (2/14-2/16) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to catch HARDY in concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on September 19th.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/14/25-2/16/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see HARDY at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on 9/19/25. ARV = $103.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

