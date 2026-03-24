Harbor House of Central Florida’s Paws for Peace Walk and 5K - 4/25

Harbor House

Join Harbor House of Central Florida on April 25th for the Paws for Peace Walk and 5K Run at Harbor Park.

Harbor House is Orange County’s only state-certified domestic abuse service provider and seeks to eliminate domestic abuse in Central Florida. Harbor House has the only on-site kennel in Central Florida for the pets of domestic abuse survivors at its Emergency Campus. The Paws for Peace Kennel removes a key barrier to survivors seeking help and safety and ensures no family member is left behind in an abusive home.

For more information, click here.

The Paws for Peace Walk & Run will take place at Lower Harbor Park4990 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814.

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