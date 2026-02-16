Get Rodeo Ready with K92.3’s Melissa at Boot Barn in Kissimmee This Saturday (2/21)

Boot Barn

Join K92.3’s Melissa this Saturday, February 21st from 11a-1p, at Boot Barn in Kissimmee!

The Silver Spurs Rodeo is here, and Boot Barn wants to get you ready for the event! As the largest western and workwear retailer in the nation, Boot Barn carries the broadest selection of full-grain leather work and cowboy boots, durable and comfortable jeans and clothing, work gear, and western fashion. For the event, save on select mens Cody James jeans, work boots, and Hawx tees.

Plus, visit the K Crew to enter for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to Rock The Country with Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton and many more in concert!

Boot Barn is located at 640 Centerview Boulevard in Kissimmee.

©2026 Cox Media Group