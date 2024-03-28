Get Hoppin’ K Nation

Happy Easter!

Get Hoppin’ for your shot at winning a concert ticket “treat” from the K92.3 Easter Bunny! Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater this Friday (3/29) morning starting at 6:40am for clues on where in Central Florida the K92.3 Easter Bunny hid one winning egg. The first person to find the egg will win a pair of 3-day passes to Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival with Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Hardy and many more performing live on April 5th - 7th, 2024!

Hoppy Easter from K92.3 Orlando’s #1 For New Country!





USE CAUTION AND COMMON SENSE WHEN PARTICIPATING IN THIS PROMOTION. RESPECT AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF YOURSELF AND OTHERS. DO NOT TRESPASS OR HARM ANYONE’S PROPERTY.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 29th, 2024 6:30am ET - 10:00am ET. Must be 18 or older to participate. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties. The first participant to locate and pick-up the egg will be the potential winner. Participant must follow instructions found inside the egg to be verified as the official winner. If the egg is not located by 10am on Friday, March 29th, 2024, then the egg is removed by WWKA-FM and the contest is over. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. WWKA is not responsible if content of egg is altered. All decisions made by WWKA are final. ARV = $670. WWKA general contest rules apply. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group





Cox Media Group