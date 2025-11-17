Gavin Adcock Will Join Scott McCreery, Lauren Alaina and You Could Score Tickets

K92.3 JJ

JUST ANNOUNCED: Gavin Adcock will be joining your favorite K92.3 artists - Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt, Julia Cole, at K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam! Presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, this year’s show hits the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

You have two chances to win every day this week (11/17–11/21) with Obie, Chloe and Slater at 8:25 a.m. and Melissa at 5 p.m. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 and be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/17/25-11/21/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on December 7th, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

