Gatorland Tickets For You

Gatorland is kicking off their historic 75th anniversary with the 5th Annual Gatorpalooza weekend from May 18th-19th!

Enjoy live music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer. Best of all, this extra fun is included with regular admission! Plus, if you are a Florida resident that means you receive 50% off Single Day admissions with your Florida I.D. at the gate!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (5/13-5/17), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zipline!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/13/24-5/17/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zipline. ARV = $199.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

