Frontliners Free Lunch - Splitsville





FRONTLINERS FREE LUNCH FRIDAY

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others!

This week, one local hero could win a $150 gift certificate to Splitsville Luxury Lanes!

Right in the middle of all the Disney Springs fun, could be the highlight of your visit – 50,000 square feet of bowling, billiards, bars and live entertainment. Bring your crew or book a private party to dine, dance, drink and bowl.

Nominate below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/17/25-2/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected per week for a total of two (2) winners. Odds vary. Prize: $150 Splitsville gift certificate. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group