Frontliners Free Lunch - Splitsville


FRONTLINERS FREE LUNCH FRIDAY

Nominate a Frontliner – a nurse, doctor, delivery person, police officer, EMT or firefighter – that dedicates their lives to helping others!

This week, one local hero could win a $150 gift certificate to Splitsville Luxury Lanes!

Right in the middle of all the Disney Springs fun, could be the highlight of your visit – 50,000 square feet of bowling, billiards, bars and live entertainment. Bring your crew or book a private party to dine, dance, drink and bowl.

HRDB

Nominate below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/17/25-2/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above for a chance to win. One (1) winner will be selected per week for a total of two (2) winners. Odds vary. Prize: $150 Splitsville gift certificate. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!