FREE Kid’s Bicycle Rodeo - September 7th

Lake Mary Kid's Bicycle Rodeo

Join K92.3 at the free Kid’s Bicycle Rodeo presented by the Lake Mary Police Department in collaboration with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office School Crossing Unit on Saturday, September 7th at the Lake Mary Sports Complex from 9a-1p!

Kids can enjoy fun non-competitive, fun bicycle skills courses for all ages! Kids bring your bicycle and helmet! Helmet certified technicians will be at the rodeo properly fitting helmets. BMX Trickstars will perform a bike demo, speak about bicycle safety, distribute autographed cards, and take photographs with participants.

Click here for more info!

