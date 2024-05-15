Free Admission with Donation - Details Here





Wild Florida

Join us May 27 - June 1, 2024, for Gator Week, where you and your family can enjoy a week full of gator-themed activities and demonstrations.

It’s no secret we know a thing or two about alligators. To share this knowledge and passion with our visitors, our team at Wild Florida will host a one-of-a-kind event centered around one of Florida’s most recognizable, yet misunderstood animals… the American alligator!To many, alligators are simply fierce carnivores on the hunt, but that’s not actually the case. Like many misunderstood creatures, myths develop based on a lack of knowledge. Because of this, we decided to dedicate an entire week to educating and debunking many common myths surrounding these reptiles, along with some of their reptile cousins, through live demonstrations and interactive experiences. There will be plenty of fun photo-ops and guest appearances made by some popular inhabitants of our Gator Park.

The best part is everyone who makes a small cash donation to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund will receive FREE admission to our Gator Park during Gator Week! Bills donated will help graduating Osceola County high school seniors pay for college.

