Flapjack 5K - Pancake Palooza - November 16th

Pancake Palooza

Whether you flip out for flapjacks or patty-cake for pancakes, we’ve got an event for you!

Join Slater and the City of Leesburg for Pancake-Palooza, the ultimate brunch fest happening Saturday, November 16th from 10am ‘til 4pm at Towne Square. This event is FREE to attend!

You’re invited to indulge in local restaurants and food trucks showing off their brunch best with a pancake flair.

Enjoy live music from Fat Timmy and Stereo FM while you treat yourself to everything “brunch”! We’re talkin’ mimosas, Bloody Marys, and of course...pancakes!

For the overachievers, you can kick off the day by taking part in our Flapjack 5K beginning at 8am! Race fee is $25 + $2 sign-up fee. Registration ends October 15, 2024, at 11:59pm

For all the details on Pancake-Palooza and the Flapjack 5K, click here!

Benefiting the Leesburg Humane Society.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!