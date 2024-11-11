Flapjack 5K - Pancake Palooza - November 16th

Pancake Palooza

Whether you flip out for flapjacks or patty-cake for pancakes, we’ve got an event for you!

Join Slater and the City of Leesburg for Pancake-Palooza, the ultimate brunch fest happening Saturday, November 16th from 10am ‘til 4pm at Towne Square. This event is FREE to attend!

You’re invited to indulge in local restaurants and food trucks showing off their brunch best with a pancake flair.

Enjoy live music from Fat Timmy and Stereo FM while you treat yourself to everything “brunch”! We’re talkin’ mimosas, Bloody Marys, and of course...pancakes!

For the overachievers, you can kick off the day by taking part in our Flapjack 5K beginning at 8am! Race fee is $25 + $2 sign-up fee. Registration ends October 15, 2024, at 11:59pm

For all the details on Pancake-Palooza and the Flapjack 5K, click here!

Benefiting the Leesburg Humane Society.

