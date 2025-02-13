Find out where can join K92.3 & Prime House Direct to stock up on steaks, shrimp and more

Prime House Direct

Join K92.3 and Prime House Direct at Tractor Supply in Oakland for amazing deals on ribeyes, New York strip steaks and shrimp!

Look for the Prime House Steaks pop-up tent in the parking lot at Tractor Supply located at 15949 W Colonial Dr, Oakland, FL 34787. Check the dates and times below for when K92.3 will be on-site:

  • Thursday, 2/13: 4p-6p with Jay
  • Friday, 2/14: 4p-6p with Chloe
  • Saturday, 2/15: 2p-4p with Chloe

You can also enter for a chance to win two tickets to see Dylan Marlow perform live at the House of Blues! Just swing by the K92.3 tent to enter for your shot at winning.

