Find Out How You Could Win Tickets to the DAYTONA 500

2026 Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth returns Wednesday, February 11th – Sunday, February 15th at Daytona International Speedway!

K92.3 is giving you the chance to score two tickets to the DAYTONA 500! Just head over to the K92.3 Instagram page to enter for your chance to win.

Here’s how to enter at @k923orlando:

LIKE the post

COMMENT with a race car emoji 🏎️

PLUS include #sweepstakes

Then, you’re entered for a chance to score two tickets to the DAYTONA 500!

Speedweeks is the kickoff to the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series at The World Center of Racing.

For ticket information on the 2026 DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

NO PURCH. NEC. 1/30/26-2/5/26. Open to FL res. in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Odds vary. Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

